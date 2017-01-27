With shelters in Tijuana already teeming with Haitians, some advocates fear President Trump’s plan could spur a far bigger crisis that Mexico may not be able to handle.
As Migrants Strain Border Towns, Pressure Builds on Mexico to Act
Picasso exhibition: Tate Modern planning 'blockbuster' in 2018
Natasha Joseph's almond-shaped eyes brim with tears as she cradles her pregnant belly and recounts the horror of her journey to the United States. There were the dust-choked buses, the corrupt cops, and the thieving coyotes.
Staff strikes again shutter Haiti's public hospitals
Francois Leyla Deroty, 16-month-old, cries during an examination at a private clinic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday Jan. 19, 2017. Leyla Deroty was taken to the private clinic for treatment due to staff strikes, as nurses, janitors, stretcher bearers and other personnel have walked out of Haiti's chronically troubled public health system to demand better pay and working conditions.
Lecrae & Erin Loechner
This week, we talk with rapper Lecrae about his brand-new song "Blessings" featuring a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, speaking out against injustice and what to expect from his upcoming album. We also speak with designer, speaker and author Erin Loechner about her new book "Chasing Slow." The gang also discusses Big Sean's faith-inspired appearance on "Saturday Night Live," debunks some misinformation about social media and millennials, pitches a few "innovative" cafe ideas and a lot more.
Haiti
Rebel. Drug Fugitive. Hero? Haiti Erupts Over an Arrest12 Jan 2017 | 5:36 pmThe arrest of Guy Philippe, the feared Haitian rebel leader recently elected as a lawmaker, shakes loose popular resentment of the United States.
For a Woman Intent on Helping Others, Help Through Hard Days12 Dec 2016 | 8:00 amJoint pain and depression have kept Lila Laporte from her work as a home health aide. But as she longs to return to her calling, the Neediest Cases has given her a fresh start.
A Biography Reveals Surprising Sides to Haiti’s Slave Liberator9 Dec 2016 | 7:41 amPhilippe Girard’s “Toussaint Louverture” is a sophisticated and anti-mythological biography.
U.N. Says Nearly One in Four Children Live in Conflict or Disaster Zones8 Dec 2016 | 4:01 pmAbout 535 million children worldwide now live in countries destabilized by conflicts and calamities, Unicef announced.
News
Picasso exhibition: Tate Modern planning 'blockbuster' in 2018
Donald Trump's ban on Muslims: British dual citizens WILL now be allowed to travel to the US after Boris Johnson lobbies president29 Jan 2017 | 2:32 pm
Donald Trump's chaotic Muslim-majority immigration ban: the full story29 Jan 2017 | 2:18 pm
Jeremy Corbyn could welcome back seven Labour rebels who quit over Brexit vote29 Jan 2017 | 2:00 pm
Flood defences misselling scandal as experts say £14m of taxpayers' money wasted on measures that will fail29 Jan 2017 | 2:00 pm
Haiti News
Haiti's President-elect Questioned on Money-laundering Allegations26 Jan 2017 | 4:13 pmHaiti's President-elect Jovenel Moise returns from the Cabinet d'instruction to the Public Prosecutor's Office in Port-au-Prince, Jan. 25, 2017. Haiti's president-elect, after appearing at a lengthy hearing to address allegations of money laundering, insisted that those accusations were politically motivated and that the country's "justice system will function without bias" under his administration.
Weekend preview: Love is all around26 Jan 2017 | 11:37 amCocktails for Humanity will regroup Saturday night at General Provision in Fort Lauderdale's FAT Village to support programs for military service members and veterans. Cocktails for Humanity will regroup Saturday night at General Provision in Fort Lauderdale's FAT Village to support programs for military service members and veterans.
A trip to Haiti25 Jan 2017 | 11:51 pmSubmitted Photo Nurses from Minot State University and MSU alumni will visit an orphanage at Croix Des Bouquets, Haiti, from Feb. 15 to 24. They are seeking donations to buy supplies before their trip. Members of the Omicron Tau Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International will partner with Third World Health and travel to Haiti Feb. 15-24.
Skegness ranked among Syria, Somalia and North Korea as25 Jan 2017 | 9:42 amThe closest seaside town to Burton and South Derbyshire has been ranked alongside the North Korean capital and Syria as one of the worst travel destinations in the world. Skegness, in Lincolnshire, is the closest beach town to Burton and has welcomed generations of holiday-makers from the area over the years but now travel website Destination Tips has described it as a 'rip-off' and 'a joke'.
Port-Au-Prince, Haiti News
Seven years after devastating earthquake, 47,000 people still live in camps in Haiti18 Jan 2017 | 8:33 pmAlso, for the convenience of our readers and the online community generally, we have reproduced the complete Caribbean Net News archives from 2004 to 2010 here . The Caribbean is especially vulnerable to rising sea levels brought about by global warming.
Colombia expels more than 20,000 Haitians in 201616 Jan 2017 | 7:58 pmPORT AU PRINCE, Haiti -- On Sunday, authorities in Colombia revealed that, during 2016, they had expelled from their country nearly 34,000 illegal migrants, including: 20,366 Haitians, 8,167 Cubans, 874 Indians, 570 Congolese and 553 Nepalese, HaitiLibre reported. Foreign migrants were arrested mainly in the departments of Antioquia , Nario, Valle del Cauca, Cauca and Risaralda , said Christian Krger, director of immigration in Colombia, who explained that the main road corridors used by human trafficking networks are located in these departments.
Americans attacked in violent reprisals in Haiti following extradition of elected senator11 Jan 2017 | 8:02 pmAlso, for the convenience of our readers and the online community generally, we have reproduced the complete Caribbean Net News archives from 2004 to 2010 here . The Caribbean is especially vulnerable to rising sea levels brought about by global warming.
The five chapters of New Orleans architecture: From palmetto huts to Creole cottages to retro-revival10 Jan 2017 | 12:24 pmThroughout 2016, this "Cityscapes" column traced three centuries of architectural influences in the Crescent City. To start 2017, let's look at the larger geographical patterns behind that epic diffusion.
RELEVANT Magazine
Mindy Kaling Has a New Show in the Works27 Jan 2017 | 2:40 pmThe actress behind one of our favorite characters from, The Office is returning to TV. NBC recently picked up a pilot written by and starring Mindy Kaling. According to Variety, "the untitled single-camera comedy centers on Vince, a charismatic gym owner with no ambition who lives with his younger brother Michael, a gorgeous idiot. Their simple life of women and working out is put on hold when the teenage son of Vince is dropped off on their doorstep by Priya, one of his old high school flings.” Kaling will be taking on the role of Priya and teaming up with longtime work partner Charlie Grandy to write and produce the series. The duo co-wrote the pilot for the untitled project after working on The Mindy...
One of the NFL's Most Promising Young Coaches Is Leaving Football to Pursue the Ministry27 Jan 2017 | 2:05 pmOne of the masterminds behind one of the NFL's most feared defenses—known as the “Legion of Boom”—is leaving professional sports to pursue a career in the ministry. As ESPN notes, Rocky Seto’s “responsibilities over the years was the implementation of the Seahawks' rugby-style tackling,” and head coach Pete Carroll told the network, “Rocky has been most integral … He is the one that does all of the teaching [of] it in the meetings.” The 42-year-old has been working with Pete Carroll since 2001, when he was a coach at USC, and joined his staff with the Seattle Seahawks in 2010. He's long been vocal about his passion for his family and his faith. Seto famously said in an interview that...
Trump Said He Wants to Give Christian Refugees ‘Priority’27 Jan 2017 | 12:44 pmMinutes ago, President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order announcing new “extreme vetting” measures that will be put in place for refugees from several predominately Muslims countries. It says, I hereby proclaim that the entry of nationals of Syria as refugees is detrimental to the interests of the United States and thus suspend any such entry until such time as I have determined that sufficient changes have been made to the USRAP to ensure that admission of Syrian refugees is consistent with the national interest … The Secretary o State shall suspend the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) for 120 days. While signing it, he said: I’m establishing new vetting measure to keep radical...
Pence at March for Life: Let This Movement Be Known for Compassion Not Confrontation27 Jan 2017 | 10:08 amToday, Vice President Mike Pence became the highest ranking elected official ever to speak at the March for Life rally in Washington DC in the event’s 40-year history. And though parts of the beginning of the speech took a strong political tone, the speech ended with a plea for protestors to remain compassionate. He told the marchers, I urge you to press on, but as it is written, “Let your gentleness be evident to all. Let this movement be known for love, not anger. Let this movement be known for compassion, not confrontation. When it comes to matters of the heart, there is nothing stronger than gentleness. I believe we will continue to win the hearts and minds of the rising generation if our hearts...
ManGod Haiti
Martine avè m ranpli devwa sivik nou. — Nou vote Azèk, Kazèk ak Delege Vil ki pou mete peyi Dayiti sou wout estabilite ak pwogrè.29 Jan 2017 | 2:24 pm
Des casques bleus brésiliens sécurisent l'aire du vote à Marigot.29 Jan 2017 | 4:19 am
Raquel Pelissier - So blessed to be #HAITI on stage today. Thanks for watching the prelims and for rooting for me28 Jan 2017 | 4:40 pm
Arrestation de Guy Philippe - Par Robert Lodimus28 Jan 2017 | 6:35 amArrestation de Guy Philippe : Cela pourrait ne pas tre seulement une affaire de drogue…! - Par Robert Lodimus
This picture represents positive change for Haiti. We support you, President Jovenel Moise. @ManGodHaiti @MichelJMartelly @SabineMartelly26 Jan 2017 | 7:53 pmShelley Stephenson
