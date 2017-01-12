25 Jan 2017 | 8:35 am

New Jersey will be the first state to send new parents home with a "baby box" for their newborn that is filled with newborn essentials and could also be a bed. The baby box originated in Finland as a way to stem the rate of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, which is a part of America's abnormally high infant mortality rate. The United States is 23rd in the world with 6.5 deaths per 1,000 births, putting it behind many industrialized countries. Many of those deaths happen during sleep, which is why the baby box doubles as a safe bed for the newborn. Finland has been doing baby boxes for about 80 years and researchers have linked it to being the reason why Finland has the world's lowest infant mortality rate at...