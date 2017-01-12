The arrest of Guy Philippe, the feared Haitian rebel leader recently elected as a lawmaker, shakes loose popular resentment of the United States.
Horse riding improves life for disabled Haiti boyHaiti News14 Jan 2017 | 12:49 amPRINCE, Haiti- Judeley Hans Debel runs as fast as his prosthetic leg can take him when he arrives at a Haitian equestrian center. A riding session with his favorite horse is the highlight of his week.
DEA Nabs Haiti's Most Glamorous RebelPort-Au-Prince, Haiti News6 Jan 2017 | 11:44 pmThe story behind the flamboyant ex-soldier and coup plotter the Americans once thought they could make president. Even Graham Greene couldn't have dreamed this guy up.
Haiti
Rebel. Drug Fugitive. Hero? Haiti Erupts Over an Arrest12 Jan 2017 | 5:36 pmThe arrest of Guy Philippe, the feared Haitian rebel leader recently elected as a lawmaker, shakes loose popular resentment of the United States.
For a Woman Intent on Helping Others, Help Through Hard Days12 Dec 2016 | 8:00 amJoint pain and depression have kept Lila Laporte from her work as a home health aide. But as she longs to return to her calling, the Neediest Cases has given her a fresh start.
A Biography Reveals Surprising Sides to Haiti’s Slave Liberator9 Dec 2016 | 7:41 amPhilippe Girard’s “Toussaint Louverture” is a sophisticated and anti-mythological biography.
U.N. Says Nearly One in Four Children Live in Conflict or Disaster Zones8 Dec 2016 | 4:01 pmAbout 535 million children worldwide now live in countries destabilized by conflicts and calamities, Unicef announced.
U.N. Apologizes for 2010 Cholera Outbreak1 Dec 2016 | 3:37 pmSecretary General Ban Ki-moon said the United Nations was "profoundly sorry" for the outbreak in Haiti, which first developed near a U.N. base.
Horse riding improves life for disabled Haiti boy14 Jan 2017 | 12:49 amPRINCE, Haiti- Judeley Hans Debel runs as fast as his prosthetic leg can take him when he arrives at a Haitian equestrian center. A riding session with his favorite horse is the highlight of his week.
Paying tribute to earthquake victims, UN adviser says - Haiti on its path to political stability'13 Jan 2017 | 1:15 pmA man walks through rubble of collapsed buildings in downtown Port au Prince, Haiti, which was rocked by a massive earthquake, on Tuesday 12 January 2010, devastating the city and leaving thousands dead. Photo: MINUSTAH/Marco Dormino 12 January 2017 - Marking the seventh anniversary of the tragic earthquake in Haiti, a United Nations special adviser today paid tribute to the victims of the catastrophe which claimed the lives of 200,000 Haitians, as well as 102 UN personnel.
Cubans stuck on bridge to U.S. after 'wet foot, dry foot' policy ends13 Jan 2017 | 8:29 amThey were just a little too late. Cuban roofer Dennis Pupo Cruz leaned over the railing and called his sister in Miami to tell her he was stuck on the Mexican-side of the bridge above the Rio Grande River, inches from the U.S. border.
Hearing set in drug case for Haitian politician, coup leader13 Jan 2017 | 3:44 am" A former Haitian coup leader and recent senator-elect is due for a U.S. court hearing on federal drug trafficking charges. Guy Philippe is scheduled to enter a formal plea Friday morning in Miami.
Haiti's Jan. 12, 2010 earthquake remembered12 Jan 2017 | 1:43 pmAt 4:53 p.m. Jan. 12, 2010, Haiti suffered its worst natural disaster. More than 300,000 people died and an equal number were injured; 1.5 million were left homeless.
DEA Nabs Haiti's Most Glamorous Rebel6 Jan 2017 | 11:44 pmThe story behind the flamboyant ex-soldier and coup plotter the Americans once thought they could make president. Even Graham Greene couldn't have dreamed this guy up.
Haitian senator extradited to the US
Ex-Haiti rebel leader wanted in US arrested during talk show5 Jan 2017 | 2:39 pmIn this Aug. 24, 2016, file photo, senate candidate Guy Philippe laughs during an interview in Pestel, Haiti. Philippe was arrested Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, by members of the Haitian anti-drug police unit outside his studio in the Petionville district of the capital.
Jovenel Moise confirmed as Haiti's 58th president
Report: Food stocks low in southern Haiti in wake of storm4 Jan 2017 | 3:37 pmIn this Oct. 10, 2016 file photo, banana and coconut trees are bent and broken along a southern coast road near the town of Roche-a-Bateau, Haiti, left behind by Hurricane Matthew.
