1 Feb 2017 | 8:22 am

Your parents were right: You need to make friends. Companionship and our ability to cooperate in groups is key to our survival. At least that's what a review of 70 studies on the subject found in 2015. Their findings discovered loneliness increases the risk of your chance of dying by 26 percent by increasing the possibility of disease at a cellular level. You've already heard that humans are social beings. Scientific research from 1988 first discovered that infants who don't get enough touch or affection are more likely to maladjust to social conditioning later on. Basically, the amount of engagement babies receive release the hormones they need to develop into healthy human beings who know how to interact...