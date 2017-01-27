With shelters in Tijuana already teeming with Haitians, some advocates fear President Trump’s plan could spur a far bigger crisis that Mexico may not be able to handle.
Rebel. Drug Fugitive. Hero? Haiti Erupts Over an Arrest12 Jan 2017 | 5:36 pmThe arrest of Guy Philippe, the feared Haitian rebel leader recently elected as a lawmaker, shakes loose popular resentment of the United States.
For a Woman Intent on Helping Others, Help Through Hard Days12 Dec 2016 | 8:00 amJoint pain and depression have kept Lila Laporte from her work as a home health aide. But as she longs to return to her calling, the Neediest Cases has given her a fresh start.
A Biography Reveals Surprising Sides to Haiti’s Slave Liberator9 Dec 2016 | 7:41 amPhilippe Girard’s “Toussaint Louverture” is a sophisticated and anti-mythological biography.
U.N. Says Nearly One in Four Children Live in Conflict or Disaster Zones8 Dec 2016 | 4:01 pmAbout 535 million children worldwide now live in countries destabilized by conflicts and calamities, Unicef announced.
Donald Trump's administration will use 'every legal means' to restore travel ban after emergency motion to reinstate it fails5 Feb 2017 | 11:37 am
Over 30 “pop up” brothels open each week in Swindon as police warn foreign prostitutes are being trafficked by eastern European gangs5 Feb 2017 | 10:38 am
Marine Le Pen promises revolution for France as she tells rally in Lyon 'The wind of history has turned' with Brexit and Donald Trump5 Feb 2017 | 10:19 am
David Mundell: Government not 'feart' of Scottish independence referendum but it would be 'seriously unpleasant'5 Feb 2017 | 10:14 am
OAS observes conclusion of electoral cycle in Haiti1 Feb 2017 | 8:47 pm
New Book Addresses Extreme Poverty in Haiti, How Women's Education Can Help31 Jan 2017 | 10:47 amIt can be challenging to imagine extreme poverty, but about two million rural Haitians live on less than $1 per day. For these families, being poor has become a way of life.
Miss Haiti believes Miss France will do great as Miss Universe31 Jan 2017 | 4:05 amEVEN though she finished second to France's Iris Mittenaere, Raquel Pelissier of Haiti believes the former will be a great Miss Universe. The 24-year-old took to Instagram to thank everyone for the support she received during the Miss Universe pageant.
Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink in Haiti30 Jan 2017 | 9:40 pmIn this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 photo, a woman gathers charcoal in a depot to sell at a local market, in Les Cayes, Haiti. A growing number of international researchers and Haitian agronomists are urging a major policy rethink of charcoal, arguing that regulated production of the long-maligned fuel can be sustainable and a driver of reforestation efforts.
Three months after Hurricane Matthew, 1.5 million Haitians face hunger19 Jan 2017 | 9:14 pmMINUSTAH peacekeepers provide security at a WFP distribution point in Jeremie, Haiti, which was severely impacted by Hurricane Matthew on Tuesday 4 October 2016. Photo: UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti -- While the number of Haitians facing hunger in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Matthew has declined steadily in the three months since the deadly storm ripped through the tiny island nation, more than 1.5 million people nevertheless remain food insecure, the United Nations said on Wednesday.
Staff strikes again shutter Haiti's public hospitals19 Jan 2017 | 4:55 pmFrancois Leyla Deroty, 16-month-old, cries during an examination at a private clinic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday Jan. 19, 2017. Leyla Deroty was taken to the private clinic for treatment due to staff strikes, as nurses, janitors, stretcher bearers and other personnel have walked out of Haiti's chronically troubled public health system to demand better pay and working conditions.
Seven years after devastating earthquake, 47,000 people still live in camps in Haiti18 Jan 2017 | 8:33 pm
Colombia expels more than 20,000 Haitians in 201616 Jan 2017 | 7:58 pmPORT AU PRINCE, Haiti -- On Sunday, authorities in Colombia revealed that, during 2016, they had expelled from their country nearly 34,000 illegal migrants, including: 20,366 Haitians, 8,167 Cubans, 874 Indians, 570 Congolese and 553 Nepalese, HaitiLibre reported. Foreign migrants were arrested mainly in the departments of Antioquia , Nario, Valle del Cauca, Cauca and Risaralda , said Christian Krger, director of immigration in Colombia, who explained that the main road corridors used by human trafficking networks are located in these departments.
-
Why Mark Zuckerberg's Meeting With Pastors Is So Significant3 Feb 2017 | 2:53 pmFour takeaways the Church can't ignore. The doors of Facebook literally sit a few exits away on the freeway from where I live in Silicon Valley and I can walk to Google just down my street. But the buzz that's energizing the tech scene up about Mark Zuckerberg lately isn't his latest product announcement or Facebook's earnings call on Wall Street.
An Image from the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Super Bowl Trailer Was Just Released3 Feb 2017 | 2:51 pmThe first image from the upcoming season of Stranger Things has been published, and though it’s not much (Ghostbuster costumes!), the release of the image comes with some big news: The first teaser trailer for the new season will air during the Super Bowl. So even if you’re not into football, you now have a reason to tune in Sunday night.
Here’s John Legend and Ariana Grande’s Cover of the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Theme3 Feb 2017 | 1:34 pmDisney has released the theme song to their upcoming live-action remake of the classic movie Beauty and the Beast. John Legend and Ariana Grande crush it with the vocals, but does anyone else think those drums sound like an old school preprogrammed Casio keyboard beat?
Watch the Pope Encourage Christians to Pray for the Marginalized in This Powerful Video3 Feb 2017 | 1:20 pmThe YouTube channel “Pope Video,” which is “a global initiative of the Pope’s World Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer) to spread the Holy Father’s monthly prayer intentions related to the challenges facing humanity, has released a new video that encourages Christians to pray for and care for refugees. In the clip, the Pope says, Don’t abandon them. Pray with me for those who are weighed down, especially the poor, refugees and marginalized, that they might find welcome and support in our communities.
Fednel Monchery, Ancien Candidat au Sénat, Ouest (PHTK) écrit à Patrice Dumont @senateurdumont4 Feb 2017 | 8:43 pm
Miss Haiti wows the hearts of Haitian Americans on Miss Universe tour in Miami3 Feb 2017 | 4:42 amMiss Haiti wows the hearts of Haitian Americans on Miss Universe tour in Miami
Before Haiti’s president-elect even takes office, he’s battling money-laundering suspicions1 Feb 2017 | 10:00 pmBefore Haiti’s president-elect even takes office, he’s battling money-laundering suspicions
#Rutshelle #🇭🇹 #haitianbeauty #Ayiti31 Jan 2017 | 2:35 pm
Trump towards the Rise of a Haitian Narco-State31 Jan 2017 | 1:58 pmTrump towards the Rise of a Haitian Narco-State
