13 Jan 2017 | 2:06 pm

And a few we’re hoping for. We just closed an incredible year for music. And it looks like 2017 is going to carry the previous year’s momentum right on through. We’ll see music from pop culture juggernauts Jay-Z and Taylor Swift as well as can’t-stop-won’t-stop groups like U2 and The Rolling Stones, and we’ll get music from some of the hottest artists on the music scene. This year in music is shaping up to be a good one. (And, yes, we will get the Point of Grace 25th anniversary album.)