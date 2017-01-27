With shelters in Tijuana already teeming with Haitians, some advocates fear President Trump’s plan could spur a far bigger crisis that Mexico may not be able to handle.
As Migrants Strain Border Towns, Pressure Builds on Mexico to Act Haiti 27 Jan 2017 | 2:00 am
Brexit debate: George Osborne accuses Theresa May of failing to prioritise the economy as he vows to join the 'fight' News 1 Feb 2017 | 9:32 am
Miss Haiti believes Miss France will do great as Miss Universe Haiti News 31 Jan 2017 | 4:05 am EVEN though she finished second to France's Iris Mittenaere, Raquel Pelissier of Haiti believes the former will be a great Miss Universe. The 24-year-old took to Instagram to thank everyone for the support she received during the Miss Universe pageant.
Three months after Hurricane Matthew, 1.5 million Haitians face hunger Port-Au-Prince, Haiti News 19 Jan 2017 | 9:14 pm MINUSTAH peacekeepers provide security at a WFP distribution point in Jeremie, Haiti, which was severely impacted by Hurricane Matthew on Tuesday 4 October 2016. Photo: UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti -- While the number of Haitians facing hunger in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Matthew has declined steadily in the three months since the deadly storm ripped through the tiny island nation, more than 1.5 million people nevertheless remain food insecure, the United Nations said on Wednesday.
11 Movies Not Up For An Oscar This Year That You Should See Anyway RELEVANT Magazine 1 Feb 2017 | 9:10 am Believe it or not, there are some great movies from the last year that didn't receive any nominations for the Academy Awards, which will air later this February. This happens every year like clockwork because the esteemed award show tends to be focused around a select season of films released and marketed during a short period of time.
Haiti
Rebel. Drug Fugitive. Hero? Haiti Erupts Over an Arrest12 Jan 2017 | 5:36 pmThe arrest of Guy Philippe, the feared Haitian rebel leader recently elected as a lawmaker, shakes loose popular resentment of the United States.
For a Woman Intent on Helping Others, Help Through Hard Days12 Dec 2016 | 8:00 amJoint pain and depression have kept Lila Laporte from her work as a home health aide. But as she longs to return to her calling, the Neediest Cases has given her a fresh start.
A Biography Reveals Surprising Sides to Haiti’s Slave Liberator9 Dec 2016 | 7:41 amPhilippe Girard’s “Toussaint Louverture” is a sophisticated and anti-mythological biography.
U.N. Says Nearly One in Four Children Live in Conflict or Disaster Zones8 Dec 2016 | 4:01 pmAbout 535 million children worldwide now live in countries destabilized by conflicts and calamities, Unicef announced.
News
Brexit debate: George Osborne accuses Theresa May of failing to prioritise the economy as he vows to join the 'fight' 1 Feb 2017 | 9:32 am
'I'll destroy your perfect little life': 'Toyboy' builder convicted for blackmailing woman, 57, following two-week affair1 Feb 2017 | 9:19 am
Neil Gorsuch: Eight things you need to know about Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee1 Feb 2017 | 9:05 am
Man shot cat that 'looked at him like it owned the place'1 Feb 2017 | 8:38 am
Prime Minister's Questions: Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May's claims fact checked1 Feb 2017 | 8:31 am
Haiti News
Haiti's Raquel Pelissier content with runner-up finish 30 Jan 2017 | 1:40 am MANILA Haiti's Raquel Pelissier does not regret anything even if she failed to win the Miss Universe crown for her country. Pelissier, a model from Port-au-Prince who survived the 2010 earthquake in the Caribbean country, was named first runner-up, while France's Iris Mittenaere was crowned Miss Universe 2016.
Haiti holds final round of election cycle started in 2015 29 Jan 2017 | 11:19 am Voters gather at a marketplace being used as a voting center in the Canape Vert neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Haiti is holding a final round of legislative contests that close a repeatedly derailed election cycle that started in 2015.
a Sad Story of Closed Borders: Natasha Joseph's almond-shaped... 29 Jan 2017 | 7:01 am Natasha Joseph's almond-shaped eyes brim with tears as she cradles her pregnant belly and recounts the horror of her journey to the United States. There were the dust-choked buses, the corrupt cops, and the thieving coyotes.
Little church thinks globally, acts locally 27 Jan 2017 | 9:59 pm On Sunday, at their 9:30 a.m. service, Pastor Robert Peck and the congregation of River Valley Christian Church will celebrate a campaign that raised $4,000, enough to build three houses in the community of Canaan, Haiti, to replace houses destroyed by Hurricane Matthew last fall.
Port-Au-Prince, Haiti News
Staff strikes again shutter Haiti's public hospitals 19 Jan 2017 | 4:55 pm Francois Leyla Deroty, 16-month-old, cries during an examination at a private clinic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday Jan. 19, 2017. Leyla Deroty was taken to the private clinic for treatment due to staff strikes, as nurses, janitors, stretcher bearers and other personnel have walked out of Haiti's chronically troubled public health system to demand better pay and working conditions.
Seven years after devastating earthquake, 47,000 people still live in camps in Haiti 18 Jan 2017 | 8:33 pm
Colombia expels more than 20,000 Haitians in 2016 16 Jan 2017 | 7:58 pm PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti -- On Sunday, authorities in Colombia revealed that, during 2016, they had expelled from their country nearly 34,000 illegal migrants, including: 20,366 Haitians, 8,167 Cubans, 874 Indians, 570 Congolese and 553 Nepalese, HaitiLibre reported. Foreign migrants were arrested mainly in the departments of Antioquia , Nario, Valle del Cauca, Cauca and Risaralda , said Christian Krger, director of immigration in Colombia, who explained that the main road corridors used by human trafficking networks are located in these departments.
Americans attacked in violent reprisals in Haiti following extradition of elected senator 11 Jan 2017 | 8:02 pm
RELEVANT Magazine
11 Movies Not Up For An Oscar This Year That You Should See Anyway 1 Feb 2017 | 9:10 am Believe it or not, there are some great movies from the last year that didn't receive any nominations for the Academy Awards, which will air later this February. This happens every year like clockwork because the esteemed award show tends to be focused around a select season of films released and marketed during a short period of time.
Studies: Loneliness Can Make You Sick, Like Really Sick 1 Feb 2017 | 8:22 am Your parents were right: You need to make friends. Companionship and our ability to cooperate in groups is key to our survival. At least that's what a review of 70 studies on the subject found in 2015. Their findings discovered loneliness increases the risk of your chance of dying by 26 percent by increasing the possibility of disease at a cellular level. You've already heard that humans are social beings. Scientific research from 1988 first discovered that infants who don't get enough touch or affection are more likely to maladjust to social conditioning later on. Basically, the amount of engagement babies receive release the hormones they need to develop into healthy human beings who know how to interact...
Facebook Doubles Down on the Fight Against Fake News 1 Feb 2017 | 7:48 am Facebook is continuing their crackdown on fake news. Yesterday, the social media platform announced that they would be changing their current algorithms in order to boost the circulation of posts "that people consider genuine and not misleading, sensational or spammy." The algorithms will be adjusted by new markers that will determine whether or not a post is authentic. One of the ways Facebook will verify reliability is by monitoring the post's source to discern what sites are regularly posting spam or click-bait articles in exchange for "likes." The new markers will factor in with Facebook's pre-existing algorithms to sort through misleading posts. Earlier this year Facebook received some pretty...
The Power (And Danger) of Vulnerability No One Talks About 1 Feb 2017 | 6:41 am Is oversharing on the internet really about connection or validation? Vulnerability is neither comfortable nor easy to watch. Kichijiro of Shusaku Endo's famous novel, Silence, shows ugly and smelly vulnerability over and over again as he confesses, not once, but three times, his denial of God. Les Misérables protagonist, Jean Valjean, attempts to mask his own mistakes behind strength his entire life – only becoming vulnerable and receiving the forgiveness he desperately desires as he lays weak and sick on his death bed.
Starbucks Also Pledged to Hire 10,000 Veterans and Military Spouses 1 Feb 2017 | 6:30 am Last week, the coffee chain Starbucks announced a plan to hire 10,000 refugees at its stores around the globe in response to a recent executive order, temporarily banning many from coming to the United States. CEO Howard Schultz explained the five-year-plan to employees in a letter saying, We have a long history of hiring young people looking for opportunities and a pathway to a new life around the world. This is why we are doubling down on this commitment by working with our equity market employees as well as joint venture and licensed market partners in a concerted effort to welcome and seek opportunities for those fleeing war, violence, persecution and discrimination. Oddly, this initiative somehow...
ManGod Haiti
#Rutshelle #🇭🇹 #haitianbeauty #Ayiti31 Jan 2017 | 2:35 pm
Trump towards the Rise of a Haitian Narco-State31 Jan 2017 | 1:58 pmTrump towards the Rise of a Haitian Narco-State
Former Senator Bernard Sansaricq on the Clintons’ Criminal Enterprise and Haiti Mercenaries31 Jan 2017 | 1:28 pmFormer Senator Bernard Sansaricq on the Clintons’ Criminal Enterprise and Haiti Mercenaries http://bit.ly/2kaTbeB
Felisitasyon @RaquelPelissier. Ayiti fyè de ou #Haiti 🇭🇹 #chokarella31 Jan 2017 | 1:19 pm
Inauguration de la Prison Civile de Hinche31 Jan 2017 | 1:14 pmInauguration de la Prison Civile de Hinche
