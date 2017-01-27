RELEVANT Magazine

3 Feb 2017 | 2:59 pm

This week, we talk with The Brilliance about their brand new album "All Is Not Lost," speak with Ravi Zacharias and Vince Vitale about their new book "Jesus Among Secular Gods" and hear from two of the leaders of World Relief, the only Christian organization authorized by the State Department to resettle refugees. It’s a packed show! Also, the gang discusses the national bacon shortage, talks about Nic Cage’s surprise appearance at a Nic Cage movie marathon, learns about how one tweet led to thousands of school lunches getting paid for and a lot more.