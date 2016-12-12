Joint pain and depression have kept Lila Laporte from her work as a home health aide. But as she longs to return to her calling, the Neediest Cases has given her a fresh start.
Istanbul nightclub attack: Gunman 'dressed as Santa' kills 39, including many foreigners, in Reina nightspot as hunt continues for attackerNews31 Dec 2016 | 10:25 pm
Commentary: Haiti edges towards chaos on the eve of its independence anniversary of January 1, 2017Haiti News30 Dec 2016 | 4:54 pmBy Jean H Charles Haiti's transition from one government to another has been a difficult caesarian operation since its very early age. Indeed, after its epic story of January 1, 1804, when it unleashed the Haitian and the global black population from the yoke of slavery, it sank into ignominy by savagely murdering its founding father Jean Jacques Dessalines on October 17, 1806.
Haiti postpones release of official election resultsPort-Au-Prince, Haiti News29 Dec 2016 | 11:10 pmPORT AU PRINCE, Haiti Electoral officials in Haiti have delayed the publication of the final, certified results of last month's disputed presidential election. A preliminary tally gave a big victory to Jovenel Moise, the candidate backed by Haiti's previous president.
The Best of 2016RELEVANT Magazine30 Dec 2016 | 4:31 pmThis week, we look back at some of our favorite interviews and live in-studio performances from 2016. We’ve got songs from artists including Lauren Daigle, Crowder, All Sons & Daughters, Run River North and Fleurie, interview highlights with authors and influencers including Chuck Klosterman, Lupita Nyong’o, Rob Bell, Derek Minor, Lecrae and Christine Caine, discussions of our favorite moments and a ton more!
A Biography Reveals Surprising Sides to Haiti’s Slave Liberator9 Dec 2016 | 7:41 amPhilippe Girard’s “Toussaint Louverture” is a sophisticated and anti-mythological biography.
U.N. Says Nearly One in Four Children Live in Conflict or Disaster Zones8 Dec 2016 | 4:01 pmAbout 535 million children worldwide now live in countries destabilized by conflicts and calamities, Unicef announced.
U.N. Apologizes for 2010 Cholera Outbreak1 Dec 2016 | 3:37 pmSecretary General Ban Ki-moon said the United Nations was "profoundly sorry" for the outbreak in Haiti, which first developed near a U.N. base.
U.N. Apologizes for Role in Haiti’s 2010 Cholera Outbreak1 Dec 2016 | 1:00 pmSecretary General Ban Ki-moon avoided any mention of who brought the disease to Haiti, and critics said his mea culpa came too late.
Istanbul nightclub attack: Gunman 'dressed as Santa' kills 39, including many foreigners, in Reina nightspot as hunt continues for attacker31 Dec 2016 | 10:25 pm
Margaret Thatcher's television training before cameras first broadcast from House of Commons revealed31 Dec 2016 | 10:00 pm
Kim Jong-un says North Korea in 'final stages' of developing intercontinental ballistic missile31 Dec 2016 | 9:22 pm
Drunk Canadian pilot arrested after passing out in cockpit31 Dec 2016 | 8:30 pm
New Year's Eve celebrations around the world, in pictures31 Dec 2016 | 5:22 pm
Haiti postpones release of official election results29 Dec 2016 | 11:29 pmPORT AU PRINCE, Haiti Electoral officials in Haiti have delayed the publication of the final, certified results of last month's disputed presidential election. A preliminary tally gave a big victory to Jovenel Moise, the candidate backed by Haiti's previous president.
Resisting the lynching of Haitian liberty29 Dec 2016 | 12:06 amBlocking the streets of Port au Prince, Haitians stage a peaceful sit-in demanding a full probe of the Nov. 20 election fraud. - Photo: Haiti Information Project It should be obvious by now that the U.S.-U.N., E.U., OAS and various hired paramilitary police have engineered a second fraudulent election in as many years in Haiti.
Ballot verification in Haiti suspended after electoral judges challenged28 Dec 2016 | 8:19 pm
Dirty job shows why cholera still kills in Haiti28 Dec 2016 | 12:07 pmIn this Dec. 22, 2016 photo, Dieusel Gerlin, a"bayakou", or waste cleaner, uses candles for illumination before descending into the pit of an outhouse, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Bayakou strip off their clothes, wrap themselves in rags and plug their nostrils with tobacco to hide the stench, before they squeeze themselves into the latrine pit to scoop buckets of human excrement with their bare hands.
Publication of final election results in Haiti expected on Thursday as planned27 Dec 2016 | 3:30 pm
Haiti PM Appeals For Calm As Year-End Celebrations Approach26 Dec 2016 | 9:49 pmPORT AU PRINCE, Dec 27 -- Prime Minister Enex Jean-Charles has called on Haitians to "bury the hatchet" and come together for the betterment of the French-speaking Caribbean Community country as the population gets ready for the end of year celebrations. "The heart of this country, despite everything, is still pulsating at the rhythm of goodwill and determination to transcend the divisions and differences that can potentially engulf us.
New Ridgewood Ymca Ceo brings a lifetime of experience25 Dec 2016 | 8:51 amNew Ridgewood YMCA CEO brings a lifetime of experience Ernest Lamour learned to love the YMCA as a child growing up in Stamford, Conn. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2itOcUa RIDGEWOOD - Ernest Lamour came from humble beginnings.
US revokes Haitian presidential candidate's visa23 Dec 2016 | 4:57 pm
The Best of 201630 Dec 2016 | 4:31 pmThis week, we look back at some of our favorite interviews and live in-studio performances from 2016. We’ve got songs from artists including Lauren Daigle, Crowder, All Sons & Daughters, Run River North and Fleurie, interview highlights with authors and influencers including Chuck Klosterman, Lupita Nyong’o, Rob Bell, Derek Minor, Lecrae and Christine Caine, discussions of our favorite moments and a ton more!
Report: Around the World, a Christian Is Martyred Every Six Minutes30 Dec 2016 | 2:59 pmThis year, almost 90,000 Christians died for their faith, according to an Italian research group. The Center for Studies on New Religions (Censur) will publish its annual report next month, and it's devastating. That 90,000 number means in 2016 one Christian was martyred every six minutes. Earlier this week, the center’s director, Massimo Introvigne, told Vatican Radio that this number makes Christians the most persecuted religious group in the world. (It’s important to note that while Christians represent the most persecuted religious group, both according to this and other studies, they are also the most populous in the world.) Introvigne explained that most of these killings (around 70 percent)...
And Now, a Stop Motion Animation of Super Mario Bros. Made Entirely of Rubik's Cubes30 Dec 2016 | 12:29 pmIf there's one stable truth in the toy universe it's that Rubik's Cubes are basically the most difficult things ever. Another truth is that few games have the ubiquitous nostalgic appeal of Super Mario Bros. And now some internet geniuses have used the famous Nintendo game to show the world they're the best Rubik's Cubers of all. That's exactly what they did to create this stop motion animation of Super Mario Bros. Check it out—it's pretty much exactly what your Friday needs: And here you've been caught on that one Rubik's Cube from elementary school since 1998.
Research: 74 Percent of Americans Still Identify as Christians30 Dec 2016 | 10:11 amThe major research and polling organization Gallup is conducting “ongoing research” about the role of religions in Americans’ lives. Last week, the group published some interesting data about the American religious scene in 2016 based on 173,229 interviews they conducted from January 2 to December 19. Probably the most notable finding is that the vast majority of Americans still identify as Christians, even if that number is shrinking. According to their report, 74 percent of Americans identify with Christianity or a Christian-based religion. Another five percent identify with a non-Christian religion. The remaining percentage (around 21), either don't identify with a religion or just didn't...
Where the Theology of Star Wars Breaks Down30 Dec 2016 | 10:00 amThe faith vs. the force. The Star Wars canon has had a global impact. The popular space opera has changed economies, revolutionized technology, and influenced culture in ways George Lucas probably never imagined. That’s not surprising given the impact stories have on our society.
Des policiers effectuent fouilles et contrôles d'identité à l'entrée de la ville de Jérémie. #haiti #haitiElections #ManGodHaiti31 Dec 2016 | 1:23 pm@Widlore
Sabine Martelly - Célébration de Noël à Leogane avec la Fondation Rose et blanc. Malaïka la fille de M.Martelly s engage déjà. Exemple d' unité et de partage31 Dec 2016 | 1:21 pm
Jovenel Moïse 201731 Dec 2016 | 1:07 pm
Harrisson E. - #PalaisMunicipal #Delmas #PKL #KoreLavi30 Dec 2016 | 11:53 pm
La mairie de Marigot incendiée, plusieurs maisons attaquées30 Dec 2016 | 11:45 pmLa mairie de Marigot incendie, plusieurs maisons attaques https://t.co/OaY9zxrfxj
