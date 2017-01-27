27 Jan 2017 | 10:08 am

Today, Vice President Mike Pence became the highest ranking elected official ever to speak at the March for Life rally in Washington DC in the event’s 40-year history. And though parts of the beginning of the speech took a strong political tone, the speech ended with a plea for protestors to remain compassionate. He told the marchers, I urge you to press on, but as it is written, “Let your gentleness be evident to all. Let this movement be known for love, not anger. Let this movement be known for compassion, not confrontation. When it comes to matters of the heart, there is nothing stronger than gentleness. I believe we will continue to win the hearts and minds of the rising generation if our hearts...