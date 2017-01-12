The arrest of Guy Philippe, the feared Haitian rebel leader recently elected as a lawmaker, shakes loose popular resentment of the United States.
Charity set up in memory of only Irishman to die in Haiti disaster given special awardHaiti News21 Jan 2017 | 2:48 pmAs the prestigious William Jefferson Clinton Goodwill for Haiti Award will be presented to Gregory Grene and Timothy Perutz, founders of the Andrew Grene Foundation , at the Sixth Annual Haiti Ball To Celebrate Haiti Week. Picture Fergal Phillips From Left: Gregory Grene, Ambassador, chef and TV personality Clodagh McKenna, Leslie and Carmel Buckley and Timothy Perutz.
Seven years after devastating earthquake, 47,000 people still live in camps in HaitiPort-Au-Prince, Haiti News18 Jan 2017 | 8:33 pm
Haiti
Rebel. Drug Fugitive. Hero? Haiti Erupts Over an Arrest12 Jan 2017 | 5:36 pmThe arrest of Guy Philippe, the feared Haitian rebel leader recently elected as a lawmaker, shakes loose popular resentment of the United States.
For a Woman Intent on Helping Others, Help Through Hard Days12 Dec 2016 | 8:00 amJoint pain and depression have kept Lila Laporte from her work as a home health aide. But as she longs to return to her calling, the Neediest Cases has given her a fresh start.
A Biography Reveals Surprising Sides to Haiti’s Slave Liberator9 Dec 2016 | 7:41 amPhilippe Girard’s “Toussaint Louverture” is a sophisticated and anti-mythological biography.
U.N. Says Nearly One in Four Children Live in Conflict or Disaster Zones8 Dec 2016 | 4:01 pmAbout 535 million children worldwide now live in countries destabilized by conflicts and calamities, Unicef announced.
U.N. Apologizes for 2010 Cholera Outbreak1 Dec 2016 | 3:37 pmSecretary General Ban Ki-moon said the United Nations was "profoundly sorry" for the outbreak in Haiti, which first developed near a U.N. base.
Charity set up in memory of only Irishman to die in Haiti disaster given special award21 Jan 2017 | 2:48 pmAs the prestigious William Jefferson Clinton Goodwill for Haiti Award will be presented to Gregory Grene and Timothy Perutz, founders of the Andrew Grene Foundation , at the Sixth Annual Haiti Ball To Celebrate Haiti Week. Picture Fergal Phillips From Left: Gregory Grene, Ambassador, chef and TV personality Clodagh McKenna, Leslie and Carmel Buckley and Timothy Perutz.
Haiti's president-elect hit with money laundering allegation20 Jan 2017 | 1:03 pmPresident-elect Jovenel Moise has pledged to stamp out corruption and strengthen Haiti's legal institutions, but even before taking office on Feb. 7, he faces a government allegation of money laundering. Haitian businessman Jovenel Moise addresses the audience after being declared the official winner of the November 2016 presidential elections, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 3, 2017.
Haiti Justice Minister Ignores Senate Summons on Philippe Case19 Jan 2017 | 7:42 pmHaiti's justice minister faces possible censure after failing to appear Thursday before a Senate committee to explain how the United States was able to take custody of rebel leader Guy Philippe and transport him to Florida on drug-related charges. Camille Junior Edouard, minister of justice and public security, had been summoned by Haitian lawmakers in the capital, Port-au-Prince.
Staff strikes again shutter Haiti's public hospitals19 Jan 2017 | 3:28 pmFrancois Leyla Deroty, 16-month-old, cries during an examination at a private clinic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday Jan. 19, 2017. Leyla Deroty was taken to the private clinic for treatment due to staff strikes, as nurses, janitors, stretcher bearers and other personnel have walked out of Haiti's chronically troubled public health system to demand better pay and working conditions.
Staff strikes again shutter Haiti's public hospitals19 Jan 2017 | 3:28 pmFrancois Leyla Deroty, 16-month-old, cries during an examination at a private clinic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday Jan. 19, 2017. Leyla Deroty was taken to the private clinic for treatment due to staff strikes, as nurses, janitors, stretcher bearers and other personnel have walked out of Haiti's chronically troubled public health system to demand better pay and working conditions.
Seven years after devastating earthquake, 47,000 people still live in camps in Haiti18 Jan 2017 | 8:33 pm
Colombia expels more than 20,000 Haitians in 201616 Jan 2017 | 7:58 pmPORT AU PRINCE, Haiti -- On Sunday, authorities in Colombia revealed that, during 2016, they had expelled from their country nearly 34,000 illegal migrants, including: 20,366 Haitians, 8,167 Cubans, 874 Indians, 570 Congolese and 553 Nepalese, HaitiLibre reported. Foreign migrants were arrested mainly in the departments of Antioquia , Nario, Valle del Cauca, Cauca and Risaralda , said Christian Krger, director of immigration in Colombia, who explained that the main road corridors used by human trafficking networks are located in these departments.
Americans attacked in violent reprisals in Haiti following extradition of elected senator11 Jan 2017 | 8:02 pm
The five chapters of New Orleans architecture: From palmetto huts to Creole cottages to retro-revival10 Jan 2017 | 12:24 pmThroughout 2016, this "Cityscapes" column traced three centuries of architectural influences in the Crescent City. To start 2017, let's look at the larger geographical patterns behind that epic diffusion.
Hurricane Matthew three months on: Life for Haiti's children9 Jan 2017 | 7:40 pmWhen Hurricane Matthew passed over Haiti in early October 2016, it flattened entire neighbourhoods and destroyed the livelihoods of large portions of the population. UNICEF is working with the Government to address the lasting impacts on children, including protracted food insecurity, persistent risk of disease, and disruptions to the infrastructures of water and sanitation, education and health.
