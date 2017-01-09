-
Bringing hope and healing to HaitiHaiti News8 Jan 2017 | 6:28 amAs I sit to write you about my recent trip to Haiti, I am not sure where to start. The devastation I saw from Hurricane Matthew was huge but the picture that immediately comes into my mind is of the young mom with a 12-month-old babe and a three-year-old boy whom I met.
DEA Nabs Haiti's Most Glamorous RebelPort-Au-Prince, Haiti News6 Jan 2017 | 11:44 pmThe story behind the flamboyant ex-soldier and coup plotter the Americans once thought they could make president. Even Graham Greene couldn't have dreamed this guy up.
U2 Is Going on a ‘Joshua Tree’ Tour to Celebrate the Album’s 30th AnniversaryRELEVANT Magazine9 Jan 2017 | 10:27 amU2’s iconic album Joshua Tree was released three decades ago, but you still have a chance to see it performed in its entirety once again. To celebrate the record’s 30th anniversary, the band is embarking on a Joshua Tree tour were they will perform the album for fans in 25 cities around the world. As guitar player The Edge explained to Rolling Stone, the band is still deciding how the shows will play out, but, each concert date will feature every song on the album: The show might not necessarily start with Track One, Side One, "Where the Streets Have No Name," because we feel like maybe…
Madanm Guy Philippe Mande Solidarite Chak HaitienManGod Haiti8 Jan 2017 | 5:29 pm
Live: The Nigel Farage show debuts on LBC radio9 Jan 2017 | 10:51 am
Tube strike: Travel chaos continues throughout London evening rush-hour - latest news and travel updates9 Jan 2017 | 10:49 am
Teach migrants in modern Britain the importance of queuing and being 'nice' says government integration tsar9 Jan 2017 | 10:40 am
Cost of decommissioning North Sea 'to wipe out all future tax revenues'9 Jan 2017 | 9:25 am
Poets from across the world come together in New York to read poems on capital cities7 Jan 2017 | 7:24 amNew York [United States], Jan.7 : Poets Alfred Corn from the United States, Ladan Osman from Somalia, Jonathan Cohen and Indran Amrithanayagam from the United States, ko ko Thett from Myanmar, Lola Koundakjian from Armenia, Denize Lauture from Haiti and Abhay K. from India came together at the prestigious Poets House in New York to read from a blazing new international poetry anthology on the capitals cities of the world edited by poet-diplomat Abhay K. titled CAPITALS on the evening of 5th January. [NK US] Poets read their poems on capital cities from the anthology.
Haiti: Grand'Anse in a boil, targeting foreigners7 Jan 2017 | 3:14 amThanks to Dr. John Carroll for sending the link to this Haitian news source, Vant BA f Info : Haiti / Justice: Grand'Anse in a boil, targeted foreigners . The Google translation and then a comment: Friday 6 January 2017.- The situation remains very tense today in Grand'Anse after the arrest followed by the extradition yesterday Thursday of the elected senator of this department, Guy Philippe, learned Vant BA f Info.
Haitian senator extradited to the US6 Jan 2017 | 10:47 pmAlso, for the convenience of our readers and the online community generally, we have reproduced the complete Caribbean Net News archives from 2004 to 2010 here . The Caribbean is especially vulnerable to rising sea levels brought about by global warming.
Haitian coup leader and senator-elect held in US drug case6 Jan 2017 | 6:56 pmIn this Aug. 24, 2016, file photo, senate candidate Guy Philippe laughs during an interview in Pestel, Haiti. Philippe was arrested Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, by members of the Haitian anti-drug police unit outside his studio in the Petionville district of the capital.
Report: Food stocks low in southern Haiti in wake of storm4 Jan 2017 | 3:37 pmIn this Oct. 10, 2016 file photo, banana and coconut trees are bent and broken along a southern coast road near the town of Roche-a-Bateau, Haiti, left behind by Hurricane Matthew.
Haiti certifies election victory of first-time candidate3 Jan 2017 | 1:39 pmIn this November 29, 2016 photo Jovenel Moise, winner of the preliminary count from the PHTK party, poses for a photo with his wife Martine, after an interview in his office in Petion-Ville, Haiti. PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti : An electoral tribunal in Haiti has rejected claims that massive voter fraud marred the November presidential election victory of first-time candidate Jovenel Moise, officials said Tuesday.
Cholera cases in Haiti increased sharply in 20161 Jan 2017 | 7:37 pmAlso, for the convenience of our readers and the online community generally, we have reproduced the complete Caribbean Net News archives from 2004 to 2010 here . The Caribbean is especially vulnerable to rising sea levels brought about by global warming.
Haiti postpones release of official election results29 Dec 2016 | 11:10 pmPORT AU PRINCE, Haiti Electoral officials in Haiti have delayed the publication of the final, certified results of last month's disputed presidential election. A preliminary tally gave a big victory to Jovenel Moise, the candidate backed by Haiti's previous president.
Christians Are the Most Persecuted Religious Group in the World9 Jan 2017 | 10:18 amA deeper look at how we can help Christians abroad. So it is 2017 and much to my disappointment cars are still not flying, robots like Rosie from 33The Jetsons aren’t cleaning my house and teleportation still requires taking my shoes off at airport security. While most of the information that we choose to access and share comes from shaky sources with specific agendas, there’s still some information that we stumble across that meets us right at the core of who we are. For example:
ISIS Suicide Bombs Killed More Than 20 People in Iraq Yesterday9 Jan 2017 | 10:00 amAt least two dozen people were killed and many more were injured when several bombs went off in Baghdad yesterday. The attacks mainly targeted crowded market places in neighborhoods where many Shiite Muslims live. ISIS has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks, and officials believe they may be behind the others as well. The radical terrorist group regularly targets Shiite civilians in the country. ISIS is comprised of Sunni Muslims who consider Shiites apostates. As NPR notes, similar attacks and suicide bombings have been on the rise recently as Iraqi forces take back ISIS strongholds including the city of Mosul.
Footage Showing Refugees Living in Snow-Covered Tents in Greece Released9 Jan 2017 | 8:42 amThis weekend, footage became public of refugees in Greece living in snow-covered tents at the UN-sponsored Moira camp without any means of warming themselves up. This footage comes shortly after Greek's Migration Policy Minister publicly said, "There are no refugees or migrants living in the cold anymore." The ground surrounding the tents is covered in snow and some tents are even in danger of collapse because of the weight of the snow on top of them. The snow has begun coming into the homes. Almost six thousand refugees are living in the camp, where sources report the tents are overcrowded and over capacity. The spokesman for the UN's refugee agency said that heaters, insulation, thermal blankets and...
Donald Glover Basically Trojan-Horsed FX to Get 'Atlanta' Made9 Jan 2017 | 8:01 amDonald Glover took home two Golden Globes last night. One for his work writing, directing and producing the hit show Atlanta which won 'Best Television Series' and another for his work portraying the main character, Earn. Atlanta made No. 21 on our Top 50 list for 2016 and if you've watched it, it's not hard to see why. The writing is totally original, and it captures a specific millennial experience of living in Atlanta while black. In his acceptance speech last night, Glover shared that he used the trojan horse method on FX to get it made. "I told FX the show was something it wasn't until we got there and then hoped it would be enjoyable." True to his hometown roots, Glover created a show that he could...
Madanm Guy Philippe Mande Solidarite Chak Haitien8 Jan 2017 | 5:29 pm
Men sa ki tris nan dosye Guy Phillippe la8 Jan 2017 | 5:25 pm
La femme de Guy Philippe konfirme identitel | Li beswen supor!8 Jan 2017 | 5:08 pm
Haitien ti Visye kite kontan yo arete Guy Philippe8 Jan 2017 | 4:55 pm
Men ki Prezidan ki ba bandi, gangstè, Chimè, atoufè site solèy zam pou brake, touye, toumante moun8 Jan 2017 | 4:31 pm
