20 Jan 2017 | 12:22 pm

So far, at least 95 people have been arrested in Washington DC as some demonstrators became violent during protests near the inauguration of Donald Trump. At least two police officers were injured and taken to the hospital. There are reports of some protesters throwing objects at police and vandalizing nearby vehicles, businesses and property. However, there were other large protests that have remained peaceful. Police wearing riot gear have used pepper spray in an effort to stop some of the protestors who whore masks while committing acts of vandalism. In cities around the world—including New York, Hong Kong and London—more demonstrators have gathered to protest Trump.